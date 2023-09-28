Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, has been named the best university in Nigeria according to The Times Higher Education (THE) 2024 World Universities rankings.

The University of Ibadan ranks second, followed by the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in third place, and the University of Lagos in fourth place.

Ladoke Akintola and Lagos State universities, which appear at the 11th and 12th positions respectively, are the only state universities on the list.

At the global ranking level, for the eighth consecutive year, the University of Oxford takes the first place, Stanford University secures the second spot, causing Harvard University to drop to fourth place, while other institutions in the top five have also undergone changes in their rankings.

According to the ranking by the Times Higher magazine, this year’s ranking includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions, as well as analyzing more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and including survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

A statement from the universities ranking body reads, in part, “The table is based on our new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.”

Below is the list of the top 15 universities in Nigeria, in order of their ranking, according to Times Higher Education:

Covenant University

2. University of Ibadan

3. Federal University of Technology, Akure

4. University of Lagos

5. Bayero University

6. University of Ilorin

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

8. Afe Babalola University

9. University of Benin

10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

12. Lagos State University

13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University

14. Obafemi Awolowo University

15. University of Port Harcourt

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE