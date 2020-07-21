UPDATE: Third mainland bridge partial closure to take two phases, says FG

•To conduct maintenance on 37 bridges nationwide

Latest NewsTop News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
Bridge Lagos lagoon, Third Mainland Bridge
The Third Mainland bridge in Lagos

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday, explained that the partial closure of the third mainland bridge will be in two phases.

It said the first phase will begin Friday 24th, July 2020 at midnight and last till 23rd October, while the second phase will start from 24th October till 23rd January 2021.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure at a briefing on the closure of the Third mainland bridge in Abuja.

According to him, this is to allow contractors to carry out operational efficiency even as he noted that both phases are subdivided into Morning and afternoon sessions, to allow for ease of traffic.

He explained that the maintenance became imperative as the bridge is the busiest with about 132,702 light and heavy vehicles using it on a daily basis.

The Minister disclosed that between 2015 and 2019, the government undertook a survey of all the bridges in Nigeria to determine their conditions and the urgency of repairs to be carried out on them.

He said a total of 37 bridges were identified across the country, adding that the third mainland bridge was one of the critical ones that needed urgent maintenance.

“Between 2015 and 2019, we undertook a survey of all the bridges in Nigeria and we did an assessment to determine their position, the urgency of the need to repair them. Some were critical, some were less and the third mainland bridge was one of those bridges.

“At the time, we designated that we would need about N227billion to do all the planning work over a period of four years as you all know, we did not get the budget that we expected but we got something and we need to have started work over the last two year.

“Currently, we are to intervene on 37 bridges across Nigeria.”

Fashola said the third mainland was also by far the largest of all the bridges identified.

However, he assured that the FG would ensure that the maintenance work is completed within the 6 months period as planned.

Earlier, Engr. Emmanuel Adeoye, Director Highways, Bridges and Design while giving a brief of phase 1 of the project, said it is imperative to periodically carry out maintenance on Bridges in line with global practices.

He said the periodic maintenance was carried out on the Third Mainland Bridge in 2008 with the replacement of 4 No. critically affected expansion joints.

“Subsequently in 2012, an additional 8 No. joints were replaced. In 2018 another round of maintenance process commenced with the execution of static and dynamic tests on the expansion joints,” he added.

He stressed that the current maintenance is a continuation of the process and will cover monitoring and repairs of the Bridge Joints which involves the removal and replacement of steel expansion joints.

These according to him, are;” 6 No. on Lagos outbound + 1No. (neoprene expansion joint) on Lagos Ring Road Abutment;

“6 No. on Lagos inbound + 1No. (neoprene expansion joint) on Lagos Ring Road Abutment; That means 14 No. Expansion joints will be replaced.”

Also, he said repair Works will be carried out on Pile caps and Piers, which involves clearing, cleaning and repair of damaged concrete surface and steel bars on the pile caps (643.5m2) and replacement of concrete cover.

This he said include: “Clearing, demolition (with mechanical tools) of the lateral surface of the pile caps and provision of anti-rust treatment on exposed reinforcement bars (514.8m2);

“Smooth plaster with anti-shrinkage fibre reinforced cement mortar (514.8m2); Drilling of 5cm holes in plants to be reinforced, fixing longitudinal threaded bars with plates and nuts, tightening, grouting with a special mortar and stressing the threaded bars to reinforce the pile caps (6,633.80kg of steel bars).”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Third mainland bridge partial closure to take two phases ― FG

Latest News

Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA, NURTW collaborate on traffic management

Latest News

Third Mainland Bridge closure: Agencies test-run safety measures

Latest News

No going back on closure of Third Mainland Bridge ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More