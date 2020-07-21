Trader remanded for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

Metro
By Tribune Online
A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, remanded a 46-year-old trader, Sani Hashimu, in a correctional facility for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Hashimu, of 54, Bauchi Street, Wadata, Makurdi, is facing a charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor, told the court that one Abdullazak Umuru of No. 8, Ejule Street, Wurukum, Makurdi, reported the incident at the Police Area Command, Makurdi, on July 12.

Gbakor said that the complainant, on July 7, had sent his 13-year-old daughter to hawk groundnuts.

He explained that on the girl’s way to the market, the defendant forcefully dragged her into his room and had canal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested by the police in connection with the crime.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.
He ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till Oct. 9, for further mention.

(NAN)

Comments

