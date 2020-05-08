UPDATE: Police vow to rescue abducted council chairman’s father in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, has said it is working on a promising hunt that may lead to the rescue of the eighty-year-old father of Sagbama Local Government Council chairman, Pa Napoleon Alale, that was kidnapped at the early hours of Friday in his country home, Agbere community.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat said: “a tactical unit has commenced a manhunt for the unknown kidnappers and effects their arrest as soon as possible.

Parts of the statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa read: “The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the unknown gunmen who Kidnapped one Napoleon Alale ‘m’ 80 years, at Agbere Community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The suspected kidnappers invaded the riverine community of Agbere, through the waterways and Kidnapped the victim at his residence on 8 May 2020 at about 0100 hours.

“A local Vigilante one Orusomo Aribotari 40 years, who raised alarm and attempted to prevent the kidnappers was shot on his right leg and left hand. The vigilante was rushed to the hospital and he is responding to treatment.

“All Tactical units are working on a promising lead to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”

