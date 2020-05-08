5 Safety Tips for New Born Babies

As a first-time parent or any parent at all, a newborn baby is the centre of your world. Animal instinct kicks in, and all you can think about is protecting that fragile being in your arms. This gets a bit hard to do when there is so much unverified information out there- not to mention the family, friends, and even strangers who are constantly throwing their two-cents in the mix.

That is why we have carefully compiled five fundamental safety tips to assist you in this journey. Take a look below:

Sleep time/nursery

It’s quite evident that your baby spends the better part of their life sleeping. Your baby can sleep in the same room with you, but that doesn’t necessarily mean in the very bed you’re in. This precaution is vital because you may roll over and accidentally suffocate or push them off the bed. Why not get a bassinet, which should offer your baby a safe and convenient place to rest their weary head. To know further, you can check out at babygadgetlab

Regardless of the design you choose, verify that the bassinet meets the national safety standards. Items such as pillows, toys, etc. should not be in the bassinet. Also, always lay the baby on their back to reduce the chances of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Bassinet throttles the rolling over motion babies tend to have, thus significantly reducing the chances of SIDS.

If the baby is in their own nursery, keep the temperature moderate. Place the bassinet away from windows, lamps, and other furniture. Most bassinets are mobile, allowing you to have close proximity to your baby wherever you are.

Bath time

Everyone’s got to keep clean. For a newborn, it is usually recommended that you delay the first bath for a number of reasons. It is also until the umbilical cord is healed and the stump falls off. In the meantime, but not immediately too, administer sponge baths more or less twice a week.

At around three weeks when it’s time for a regular bath schedule, you must adhere to safety precautions. Always make sure to test the bath water so that it is not hot, but instead warm. If you can, purchase the slip-resistant baby tub to prevent them from slipping and drowning.

Fit non-slip mats in the bathroom to prevent you from sliding with your baby in your arms due to the wet floor. Additionally, ensure that small electrical appliances are away from the bathing area. Most importantly, never leave your baby unattended in the tub.

Feeding/ mealtime

Babies are typically fed on breast milk or baby formula for the first few months. Make sure that the temperature is just right by pouring a few drops on your wrist. Do not use a microwave to heat up the food because it warms unevenly and may at times spoil the food.

Definitely avoid setting the bottle, then leaving the baby unattended; they may choke. You should constantly sterilize the teats and bottles you use, through boiling or steaming. Avoid food that may present a choking hazard. They include solid carrots, hard candies, nuts, among others.

Trips and Travel

Sometimes, you can’t avoid traveling with your baby. Therefore, carefully install a federally approved infant car safety seat; never carry the baby on your laps. For the first year or two, the car seat should face the rear of the vehicle.

We’re all human; you might forget the baby in the car, but let’s hope it won’t happen. To make it easier to remember, you could place your phone, purse, or documents in the backseat too. This tip gets you in the habit of always checking the backseat.

Other safety tips to consider

Babies often put random things in their cute little mouths. This kind of curiosity always poses a choking hazard. Ensure that the toys they have don’t break easily in order to prevent the baby from swallowing them. It also applies to any small items; they should be completely out of reach.

Never leave the baby unattended at any time. This regard includes on top of counters, tables, and even with other children or pets. You don’t want them falling or being injured accidentally.

Baby-proof the entire house. Make sure the relevant furniture and appliances are fitted into the wall to avoid tipping over. All the sharp points in the house and all electrical outlets should remain covered. Cords and strings should not be left carelessly lest the baby accidentally strangles themselves.

Conclusion

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is something everyone dreads. Following the proper nursing guidelines reduces its risk. Check that the baby gets all the recommended vaccines that can help prevent SIDS. Be wary of devices that claim to help prevent it, as they have not yet been proven to work.

As much as we would all avoid thinking about negative situations, it’s essential to be prepared for them. Ensure that you choose a suitable guardian for your babies in the event that anything happens to you or your spouse.

