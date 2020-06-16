ITF unveils second phase of reviewed vision, to commence implementation soon

As part of continued efforts to improve its service delivery and facilitate the actualisation of its mandate, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has concluded arrangements to commence the implementation of the second phase of its plan, which is christened: ITF Reviewed Vision: Strategies for Mandate Actualisation.

According to a statement signed by its Head Public Affairs, Mrs Suleyol Fred Chagu, the first phase of the plan, which was implemented between 2016 and early 2020 among others equipped over 500,000 Nigerians with skills, over 70 percent of which are gainfully employed or successful entrepreneurs.

Unveiling the plan during an engagement with top management of the Fund on Monday the DG, Sir Joseph Ntung Ari said the plan that is ‘hundred percent homegrown’ was targeted at rectifying the pitfalls that were observed in the implementation of the first phase, while also seeking to build on the achievements of the first phase and support the initiatives of the Federal Government, especially in the Agricultural sector.

Ari disclosed that the plan, which implementation will commence immediately and terminate in 2024, will focus on nine key areas of the Fund’s activities namely: Direct Training Services, Revenue Generation and Sustainable Funding, Resource Utilisation, Special Intervention Programmes, Human Capital Development, Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), Research and Development, Automation of Business Processes and other Programmes/Services.

The Director-General further disclosed that the ITF would focus on Curriculum Development, E-Learning, Consultancy Services, Standardisation and Certification, Re-engineering Business Development Support (BDS) Services for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Technical and Vocational Skills Programmes, Certification of Apprentices, Technicians and Craftsmen as well as Performance and Productivity Improvement Training.

In response to the COVID-19, Sir Ari said that the Fund will develop and implement selected training programmes at no cost to the organisations just as all ITF facilities across the country will be fumigated while face masks and hand sanitisers will be procured for all staff among other COVID-19 interventions.

He added that in view of the funding challenges that have emerged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund will explore creative and sustainable funding options including approaching multilateral Agencies like the International Labour Organisation (ILO), World Bank, African Development Bank as well as other donor organisations that support some of the activities conducted by our organization.

Tribune Online reports that Sir Ari urged the staff to embrace the plan and work assiduously towards its actualisation. “We have talked enough, now is the time for action especially in view of the challenges that Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is facing right now. I, therefore, call on all staff to put all hands on deck towards the actualisation of the plan,” he said.