[UPDATE] Maina now extradited to Nigeria

The Police High Command on Thursday said that the fleeing former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, has been extradited into Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba.

The statement said that the fugitive was extradited to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

It will be recalled that Abdulrashid Maina was arrested on 30th November 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

It added that the team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former pension boss into Nigeria aboard an NPF jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417hrs (Nigerian time).

It quoted the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu as applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assuring that necessary legal actions would follow immediately.

