Oyetola, Aregbesola meet Tinubu, Akande to resolve feud

The ongoing feud between a former governor in Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola may end soon as both met on Thursday with the National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressive Party, Chief Adebisi Akande, for a crucial meeting.

The closed down meeting which was held at the country home of Chief Akande had lasted several hours but the subjects of their discussions still remain cloudy as at the time of filing in this report.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the feud that broke out between Oyetola and Aregbesola.

The meeting is currently ongoing and supporters of both political gladiators are outside waiting patiently to know the outcome of the meeting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

Oyetola, Aregbesola meet Tinubu, Akande to resolve feud