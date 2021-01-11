UPDATE: Governor Ayade’s appointees’ meeting to protest Supreme court judgement ends in brawl 

Commissioners in Cross River State convened to stage a protest on Monday over the ruling of the Supreme Court on the conduct of the ward and local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

However, Nigerian Tribune reliably gathered that the said meeting which was held at the residence of the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, George O’ben-Etchi, started off smoothly but ended in a brawl.

A reliable source from inside had revealed that Oliver Orok, Commissioner for Sustainable Development Goals, was involved in a misunderstanding with two others.

The source added that the former Attorney-General, Joe Oshie-Abang and Information Commissioner, Asu Okang were also in bitter verbal argument, almost exchanging blows while two female members, Rita Ayim, chairman, Ogoja Local Government Area and Stella Odey-Inyang, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, had their own brawl on the side.

The aides had gathered to plan a protest for today with the venue slated for the 11-11 Roundabout.

The Supreme Court had on January 6, 2021, in a judgement delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, upheld the judgement of the Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal dated November 2, 2020, which had affirmed the decision of the same division of the Federal High Court on September 4, 2020.

Justices Mary Odili, Ejembi Eko, Mohammed Garba and Samuel Oseji also sat on the Supreme Court panel.

The first respondent and federal lawmaker, Jarigbe Agom, had on August 24, 2020, approached the vacation court of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt,seeking at least four reliefs.

The reliefs sought included the utilization of authentic list of ward and chapter executives of the PDP who emerged in congresses held between March 7 – 21, 2020; an order preventing the modification of the list; an order restraining any party in the suit from modifying the list and an order mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct primaries for the senatorial bye-election in the constituency designated.

These reliefs were granted by the court of first instance and affirmed by the two appellate courts.

This development deals a fatal blow on Governor Ben Ayade and his camp, in the bid to reclaim the structure of the party once again in Cross River.