UPDATE: 70 Lagos, Ibadan bound Northerners intercepted in Ogbomoso, four escape

Three trucks containing no fewer than 70 Northerners were intercepted by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at High school area in Ogbomoso South local government area of Oyo state, during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The trucks intercepted by the Agro Ranger corps of the NSCDC had registration numbers Kano KBK826, Bauchi KTG137ZZ and Katsina AE61KKR.

A total of 69 males and one female were in the three trucks, which also contained 17 motorcycles.

While one of the trucks conveying 25 men and one woman was en route Bodija, Ibadan, the second and third trucks that had a total of 44 men had Alaba, Lagos as the destination.

Upon interrogation by the state Commandant, NSCDC, Iskilu Akinsanya, the drivers of the trucks, Bello Mohammed, Mohammed Hassan and Wasiu Shehu pleaded for pardon for flouting the interstate restriction.

However, in line with the stance of the Oyo State government, the detained persons were taken to the Kwara boundary of the state where they are expected to return to where they came from.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that four persons out of the 70 escaped before being led to the Kwara boundary out of Oyo State.

Oyo State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, who is currently on a COVID-19 enlightenment campaign to Ogbomoso, also confirmed the development.

Olatunbosun, who also supervised the exiting of the Northerners out of the state, noted that it took a lot of diplomacy and interaction to get the NSCDC in Kwara to agree to ensure that the trucks are led to their various departure points.

On the escapees, Olatunbosun said that the NSCDC officials had informed other security agencies to mount surveillance to track down the four persons that ran away.

Olatunbosun stressed the need for residents of the state to continuously notify the state government of such suspected entry of a mass number of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This is as he stated that another truck containing 60 persons had similarly being intercepted at Igbeti on Tuesday and led back to Kwara end of the state’s border.

