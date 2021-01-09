UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured as Amotekun, herders clash in Oyo

THREE persons were killed, while two others were injured when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly known as Amotekun Corps, on Saturday morning, clashed with some herders in Ayete, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that Amotekun Corps, while searching for some kidnap victims in the forest, had encountered some herders in a shed in the forest, but they (herders) immediately took to their heels in sighting the security personnel.

The source said Amotekun personnel, alongside hunters and vigilantes, had stormed the forest after a kidnap victim was released three days ago following the payment of N5 million ransom.

The source further said the victim, a farmer, who was abducted last week, claimed those who abducted him were herders and that was why the security personnel stormed the forest, which he claimed he was kept.

“The security personnel then followed the herdsmen who ran to their cluster in the forest and before anybody knew what was happening, they had hacked a vigilante man who was on the Amotekun team.

“This then resulted in a full clash with the Fulani in the forest. I cant, however, say the number of people who died,” the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ayete got wind of the incident, he quickly moved to the scene in order to ascertain the cause of the attack.

“In his report, three persons died, while two were injured, and he has commenced an investigation into the incident.”

