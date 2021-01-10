ICYMI: Nigerian Army redeploys 220 Generals, others

The Nigerian Army over the weekend redeployed a tota number of 1,541 of its Senior Officers as parts of ongoing reformation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the nation’s security architectures.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa.

According to the statement a total of 1,546 officers, including 210 Generals, 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants were affected in the exercise.

The statement explained that the new posting which would take effect from January 18, was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and was intended to “reinvigorate the system for greater performance and effectiveness.”

According to the statement, Maj. Gen. F. Agugo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps Apapa, Lagos was moved to the Defence Headquareters Department of Communications as Chief of Defence Communications; Maj. Gen. M Mohammed from the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja to Pronto Tech Nigeria Ltd. and appointed Managing Director, Maj. Gen. A Owolabi from Defence Headquarters Abuja (Department of Communications) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

Maj. Gen. A. Bande is to remain as General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto while Maj. Gen. E. Akerejola was moved from Army Headquarters Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin as Commandant.

Maj. Gen. U. Mohammed remained in the office of the COAS as the Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Ltd., Abuja, while Maj. Gen. C. Eze was redeployed from the Nigerian Army Special Projects to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director, Engineering Services.

The exercise also affected Maj. Ge. O. Azinta from Defence Space Agency, Abuja, as he was moved to the Defence Headquarters as Director, Psychological Warfare; Maj. Gen. A. Dauda was moved from National Defence College, Abuja, to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans and appointed the Director Policy.

Maj. Gen. A. Dusu from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans was appointed the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia, while Maj. Gen. H Ahmed of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police maintained his position as the Provost Marshal.‌

Others include Maj. Gen. T Gagariga who was redeployed from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia to Defence Space Agency, Abuja, and appointed as the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency; Maj. Gen. J. Iwara from Army Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation was posted to the Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director of Logistics Planning.

It further explained that “Maj. Gen. P. Eze to remain at Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri and appointed Theatre Logistics Component Commander; Maj. Gen. O. Oluyede to remain in Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Damaturu as Commander; Maj. Gen. B. Sinjen to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations as Director Operations; Maj. Gen. R Abubakar to remain in Defence Headquarters as Defence Liaison Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.”

