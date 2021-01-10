Woli Arole to celebrate Bola Are in virtual concert today

Entertainment
By Favour Boluwade

Popular Gospel singer Evangelist Bola Are and comedian cum actor  Oluwatoyin ‘Woli Arole’ Bayegun are once again in a fusion, as they intend to showcase their musical prowess in a virtual concert today. 

The live-in concert was borne out of the need to bring to the forefront, amazing works of Bola Are, legendary Gospel artist who has over 90 albums. 

Arole said:  “In my early age, I was always around Evangelist Bola Are. My biological mother was Bola Are’s official designer. We have a mother and son relationship and my team wants to celebrate her musical feat.”

ALSO READ: ICYMI: 3 dead, 2 injured as Amotekun, herders clash in Oyo

The Virtual concert which would be be live on Woli Arole YouTube channel would have on stage performances from Bola Are and other singers including TestimonyJaga and  Dare justified.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Entertainment

Confidence to start blogging was my biggest challenge —Ambsrowan

Entertainment

Kola Oyewo, Elesho, Jide Kosoko, Shodimu, others pay tribute to late Orisabunmi

Entertainment

Bobrisky, now relationship counsellor, has new advice for ladies

Entertainment

$1000 up for grabs as Don Crufixto fires Kusher Snazzy’s ‘Conga’ dance competition

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More