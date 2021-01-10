Woli Arole to celebrate Bola Are in virtual concert today

Popular Gospel singer Evangelist Bola Are and comedian cum actor Oluwatoyin ‘Woli Arole’ Bayegun are once again in a fusion, as they intend to showcase their musical prowess in a virtual concert today.

The live-in concert was borne out of the need to bring to the forefront, amazing works of Bola Are, legendary Gospel artist who has over 90 albums.

Arole said: “In my early age, I was always around Evangelist Bola Are. My biological mother was Bola Are’s official designer. We have a mother and son relationship and my team wants to celebrate her musical feat.”

The Virtual concert which would be be live on Woli Arole YouTube channel would have on stage performances from Bola Are and other singers including TestimonyJaga and Dare justified.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE