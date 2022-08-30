Untapped potentials in Nigeria agriculture can help food security, economic growth

THE Deputy Mission Director USAID/Nigeria, Sara Werth says untapped potential in agriculture can help in achieving food security and economic growth in the country.

Werth said this at the Launch of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that agriculture was strategically important to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, adding that in 2020, agriculture contributed over 25 per cent to the gross domestic product.

The USAID Deputy Mission Director said that the new policy was a deliberate effort by the Government of Nigeria to deploy knowledge and good agricultural practices to fast-track the development of agriculture.

Werth said that it would provide a roadmap for some of the most pressing challenges the agriculture sector was facing.

He added that the policy outlined opportunities to attract public and private investments into agriculture and agribusiness to modernize the industry.

According to him, together, this coordinated approach will lead to a diversified economy that guarantees access to nutritious food, growth, and employment opportunities.

He said that the policy came at a critical time as Nigeria and the world were facing the worst food security crisis seen in years.

“Food, fuel, and fertilizer prices have risen sharply over the last year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is exacerbating the issue, and we are now seeing indications of a growing global food crisis”, he said.

Dr. Bedru Balana, Acting Chief of Party, Feed the Future Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity and Research Fellow International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)-Nigeria said the policy would guide efforts to improve food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

“As a long-term collaborator and having engaged extensively in development of the NATIP, we are very pleased to support this launch event.”

