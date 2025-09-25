Everything you need to know about Oral Cancer

Oral cancer, also known as mouth cancer, affects the inside of the mouth. It actually seems like an uncomplicated health issue in the beginning, but it never goes away. It can spread from the mouth to the throat if left unattended. Also, your oropharynx is not safe. That is, your tongue and the roof of your mouth can also be affected.

Symptoms

Several symptoms could spring up and be mistaken for something. Oral cancer can start as patches (that you can’t scrape away) inside the mouth. And here are the symptoms of oral cancer you should be aware of:

1. Chronic bad breath.

2. Mouth bleeding.

3. Pain in the mouth.

4. Weight loss.

5. Difficulty in chewing and swallowing.

6. Sores on the lips or mouth.

7. Earache.

Causes

Oral cancer develops from the squamous cells in the oral cavity. These cells are flat, look like a fish scale when viewed under a microscope. When they begin to grow, multiply, and their DNA changes, squamous cells become cancerous.

Habits that can increase your risk

Certain habits increase the risk of you developing mouth cancer. Note that not every person with this cancer smokes.

1. Excess intake of alcohol.

2. Smoking.

3. Not protecting the lips.

4. Family history of oral cancer.

5. You have human papillomavirus (HPV).

Treatment

The main treatments for mouth cancer are radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery.

1. Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy is the use of strong beams of energy to kill cancer cells or stop them from growing.

2. Chemotherapy

This is the use of anti-cancer drugs to kill cancer cells and other body treatments.

3. Surgery

Tumors are removed from the mouth. It could be a neck dissection, whereby surgery is done to remove lymph nodes from your neck.