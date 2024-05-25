Paul Okoye, famously known as Rudeboy and one-half of the renowned music duo P-Square, is rumoured to be taking a major step in his relationship with girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma.

Videos circulating online show the singer in Igbere, Abia State, Ivy’s hometown, accompanied by her family.

These sightings have fueled speculation that Rudeboy is commencing his introduction of marriage rites with Ivy.

The couple, who have been together for over two years, are also rumoured to be expecting a baby, which would be Rudeboy’s fourth child. He already has three children from his previous marriage with Anita Okoye.

After his separation from Anita, Paul Okoye found new love with Ivy Ifeoma.

Reflecting on their relationship, Paul revealed that he had been single for four years before meeting Ivy and expressed his intentions to marry her.

Paul Okoye and his pregnant girlfriend, Ifeoma Ivy get hitched traditionally at her home town Igbere, Abia state https://t.co/yXQKJtLO9s pic.twitter.com/m91SXd5ICi — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) May 24, 2024

