The incessant attacks in Imo have continued unabated as a traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta Local Government Area of the State, HRH Eze Victor Ijioma was reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen on Thursday.

The gunmen, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, also shot dead a traditional prime minister Mgbele Community in Oguta LGA of the State.

According to eye witness accounts, the monarch was waylaid and his car stopped around the Umuamaka Junction in Izombe town, where he was killed inside the car. The killers, it was learned, went ahead to set his corpse ablaze inside his car, apparently not satisfied with killing him. The Eze, Igwe of Orsu Obodo was accosted while he was driving at Umuakama Junction in the afternoon.

Similarly, the traditional Prime Minister (Isama of Mgbele) of Mgbele community in Oguta, has also been said to have been murdered by unknown assailants. The Mgbele community leader was said to have been killed in his town.

Giving the situation, the villagers have reported increased presence of military and other security operatives in Izombe, Mgbele and the communities to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly acts. “As I am talking to you now, soldiers and other security operatives are currently combing the villages in search of the assailants,” a source who pleaded anonymity told Tribune. Meanwhile the Imo State Police Commissioner CP Muhamned Amed Barde has totally condemned what he described as the gruesome murder of the Traditional ruler and the Traditional Prime Minister of the two communities.

The Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye, when contacted said that the Commissioner has set up a high power investegetive team to fish out the perpetrators of the unfortunate crime and bring them to book

