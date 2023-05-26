The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has blasted the federal government and judiciary sector of Nigeria for corrupting the democratic system and damaging the rule of law.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat and it has become a selection when it comes to election. He mentioned that the country is practicing a democracy of bondage due to the leaders ruling the nation.
He made it known that the judges don’t allow justice to prevail, rather, they fight for their personal interest at the detriment of the masses.
“There is nothing like democracy in Nigeria anymore, it is under threat and it has become a selection. The system to strengthen democracy in Nigeria is corrupt already. We are in a democracy of bondage.’’
‘’Judges don’t also allow justice, they have forgotten that we will all be judged by God at the end. The cases surrounding this election will not come out as expected. The judiciary system is nothing to write home about.’’
The man of God frowned at the excessive disobedience of the government at judgments while referring to Nnamdi Kanu as a case study. He explained that Nnamdi Kanu has done nothing that shouldn’t allow the rule of law to be effective but due to the inefficiency of players in the judiciary sector, the judgment to release Nnamdi Kanu fell on deaf ears.
‘’Nnamdi Kanu has been in detention all these while despite the fact that the court has approved his release. The government in charge of our democracy didn’t allow him to go. What did he do? Did he kill anyone? Or what exactly did he do that can’t allow the rule of law to be effective? There is no judgment in Nigeria, those at the helm of affairs will determine if a judgment will be followed or not and that’s pointless.”
Speaking on cases surrounding the last election, Primate Ayodele posited that the judgment will not go as the masses want it to because the judges have been compromised.
‘’It’s really sad that we have gotten to this stage. The election cases will not go as the masses want because those in charge will be compromised. Let the Igbos pray if they want to be something in this government, they need to pray fervently. The judges will make the innocent guilty and the guilty become innocent. The rule of law has been damaged already, it’s unfortunate.’’
