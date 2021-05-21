UNIZIK VC raises alarm over high rate of cultism in Varsity

The Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Professor Charles Esimone, on Thursday, raised alarm over the high rate of cult activities in the University.

Prof. Esimone, who raised the alarm during the official commissioning and handing over of Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onoukwo Bus, Ultra-Modern Bus Stand to the university, appealed to Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Monso) of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, to organise a deliverance prayer session for the students for the sake of their future, parents, guardians and the society at large.

“The cult activities in the university community and Awka today is at the high side, please, now that God has brought you here to commission this project built by the 2021 Anambra governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, I want you to pray for the students or possibly organise a prayer delivery session to free the students from the spirit of the darkness (Cultism).”

The Vice-Chancellor used the occasion to advise the students to concentrate on their studies in order to be like him, (Prof. Esimone), Engr. Onunkwo, Rev. Fr. Obimma and others in the future.

He noted that his administration had introduced new guidelines and rules to make the campus safe for everyone.

While thanking the benefactor for the kind gesture, he prayed to God to grant him his governorship desire.

In his remarks, the donor, Engr. Onunkwo said he was moved to build the bus stop to ease the students’ pains of getting shuttle bus or tricycles plying in the school premises to their various departments and classrooms due to the deplorable nature of the bus stop.

Chief Engr Onunkwo warned the students to eschew vices capable of jeopardising their academic dreams and advised them to be studious so as to guarantee a brighter future for themselves and make their parents proud.

He maintained that Education is the key to a successful life and urged them to be good Ambassadors of the Institution.

On his part, the Priest of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, while commissioning the project, prayed to God to save Nigeria from the security challenges the country and her citizens are facing.

He assured the Vice-Chancellor of his readiness to deliver the students from the spirit of cultism and also to partner with the institution in any form he can.

He asked God to eradicate cultism and other forms of criminal activities in the institution.

He disclosed that Engr. Johnbosco Onoukwo has been ordained for greater things and had been chosen as a servant who will liberate his people. He urged him not to relent in doing good, for God brought him into the world for a purpose.

