WASU urges Dangote to prevail on cement distributors to sell little above ex-factory price of N2,450

•Tasks W/African leaders on youth unemployment

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
SERAS, WASU urges Dangote to prevail

WEST African Student’s Union (WASU) has urged Dangote to prevail on cement distributors across Nigeria to sell a little above the ex-factory price of N2,450.

President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah, in a press statement and made available to Tribune Online described Aliko Dangote as God-sent, to the African continent and lauded him for employing more than 200,000 Youths in his companies.

He said the attitude of the distributors and other middlemen, who are instrumental to the rise in the price of cement should be sanctioned.

He commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that will rid the region of a high unemployment rate.

“As students, we are most scared of our future because of the high unemployment rate in our region, but with a man like Aliko Dangote, we are optimistic and only prayed for more Africans like him so as to totally eliminate the high scourge of unemployment in our continent as a whole.”

He further commended the doggedness and commitment of the Dangote group to the industrialization of the West African sub-region.

ALSO READ: Strikes not the best solution, Emir tells ASUP

According to him: “WASU wishes to appreciate the Dangote Group on their corporate social responsibility via scholarship, youth empowerment and building of enduring infrastructure…”

Earlier in Lagos, WASU President, with his executive members had presented an award to Dangote group as the “Most Outstanding Company in Africa,” noting that there is no other company in the continent that is rapidly expanding across all African countries and employing thousands of youths in their respective locations, as much as the Group.

Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Devakumar Edwin, who was also given an award by the students’ body as an “Icon of Outstanding Visionary Leadership in Africa,” assured them of the group’s determination to create millions of employment across the continent.

Edwin said Aliko Dangote’s desire is to ensure that all able youth are gainfully employed and also that he is working towards that by building his factories across the continent.

He said: “I thank you so much for honouring Dangote Group on the basis of employment generation and my humbled self for my personal contribution to the growth and development of the company.

“We will not rest on our oars, we are building more factories across Africa and we will join hands with the government to ensure that all abled youth are gainfully employed, in line with our President’s desire.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

WASU urges Dangote to prevail on cement distributors to sell little above ex-factory price of N2,450

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo NYSC coordinator charges corps members on nation-building, restoration

Latest News

UNIZIK VC raises alarm over high rate of cultism in Varsity

Latest News

Strikes not the best solution, Emir tells ASUP

Latest News

Ogun monarch faults Senate proposed bill on criminalisation of ransom payment to…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More