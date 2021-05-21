WASU urges Dangote to prevail on cement distributors to sell little above ex-factory price of N2,450

WEST African Student’s Union (WASU) has urged Dangote to prevail on cement distributors across Nigeria to sell a little above the ex-factory price of N2,450.

President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah, in a press statement and made available to Tribune Online described Aliko Dangote as God-sent, to the African continent and lauded him for employing more than 200,000 Youths in his companies.

He said the attitude of the distributors and other middlemen, who are instrumental to the rise in the price of cement should be sanctioned.

He commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that will rid the region of a high unemployment rate.

“As students, we are most scared of our future because of the high unemployment rate in our region, but with a man like Aliko Dangote, we are optimistic and only prayed for more Africans like him so as to totally eliminate the high scourge of unemployment in our continent as a whole.”

He further commended the doggedness and commitment of the Dangote group to the industrialization of the West African sub-region.

According to him: “WASU wishes to appreciate the Dangote Group on their corporate social responsibility via scholarship, youth empowerment and building of enduring infrastructure…”

Earlier in Lagos, WASU President, with his executive members had presented an award to Dangote group as the “Most Outstanding Company in Africa,” noting that there is no other company in the continent that is rapidly expanding across all African countries and employing thousands of youths in their respective locations, as much as the Group.

Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Devakumar Edwin, who was also given an award by the students’ body as an “Icon of Outstanding Visionary Leadership in Africa,” assured them of the group’s determination to create millions of employment across the continent.

Edwin said Aliko Dangote’s desire is to ensure that all able youth are gainfully employed and also that he is working towards that by building his factories across the continent.

He said: “I thank you so much for honouring Dangote Group on the basis of employment generation and my humbled self for my personal contribution to the growth and development of the company.

“We will not rest on our oars, we are building more factories across Africa and we will join hands with the government to ensure that all abled youth are gainfully employed, in line with our President’s desire.”

