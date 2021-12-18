Olufaki tussle: Family moves to stop installation of new monarch

Aggrieved princes of Ajigbade Ruling House of Olufaki of Ifaki Ekiti royal dynasty in Ido Local Government Area of Ekiti State have approached the court to seek interlocutory order restraining Governor Kayode Fayemi and others from installing one Prince Adegbenro Falore as the new monarch.

The Olufaki stool became vacant in November 2020, following the demise of Oba Gabriel Agbaje of the Aladegbami ruling house.

A motion exparte with registration number HAD/109/2021, filed at the Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti on December 1, 2021, sought an interim order stopping Fayemi, the Kingmakers the Secretary to Ido/Osi local government, among others, from installing prince Adegbenro as the new Olufaki.

The suit, deposed to by Barristers Ademola Adeyemo, T.S. Adebiyi and Co, said it contravened the rotation of Olufaki stool that had long been in practice for Prince Adegbenro, whose father was the last monarch from Ajigbade dynasty to be installed at the expense of other arms of the extended royal family.

The suit contesting the selection was filed by Prince Emmanuel Adeoya and Prince Adedayo Adeoya of Ajigbade ruling house.

The defendants in the suit were: Olokun of Ifaki, Chief Tunji Olaiya(1st), Onigemo of Ifaki, Chief Julius Ajayi, Oluwore of Ifaki, Chief Samuel Ojo, Elero of Ifaki, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, Olulogbe of Ifaki, Chief Ayodeji Ajayi, Elegun of Ifaki, Chief Ojo Olofinjana, Secretary, Ido /Osi Council, Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Bureau of Chieftaincy and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Motion exparte made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday sought an “order of interim injunction restraining the 9th and the 1st-8th defendants, their agents, servants, privies or anyone to whom they delegate the duty from installing or giving instrument /staff of office to Prince Adegbenro Falore as the Olufaki of Ifaki Ekiti.

“Or in the alternative, an order for the parties to maintain status quo ante Bellum pending the hearing and determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction already filed.”

In the 10-paragraph affidavit in support of the application and deposed to by Prince Adedayo Adeoya, claimed that picking Adegbenro Falore would negate the principle of rotation in the family.

Adeoya also faulted the process leading to the purported selection of Adegbenro by some kingmakers, saying no Ifa Oracle was consulted in line with practice and tradition, regarding the election conducted by some Kingmakers as flagrant desecration of the tradition.

“If the court does not prevent the 1st to 6th defendants, they will overturn the tradition and customs of Ifaki Ekiti. No election had ever been conducted in selecting Olufaki in history, only Ifa Oracle is involved.”

