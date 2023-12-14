Authorities of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, on Monday, disclosed that two of its medical students from the College of Health Sciences, have been awarded scholarships worth N940,812 by the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo).

The award was part of the recognition of the company’s annual scholarship scheme for the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Mr Ademola Adesoji, “Akande Omowunmi Oluwaadamilare and Efuwape Adedayo Seseyon, both from the Department of Medicine and Surgery in the College of Health Sciences, have recently been awarded a scholarship of N470,400 each by WAPCo.

The statement reads: “The General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCO, Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs at WAPCO, emphasised that the selection of Akande Omowunmi Oluwadamilare and Efuwape Adedayo Seseyon, was based on their remarkable academic performance.

“The scholarship fund is designated to cover various educational expenses, including tuition fees, books, and other ancillary costs related to their studies, as highlighted by Dr Doku.”

While expressing gratitude over the development on behalf of the university community, UNIOSUN’s vice chancellor, Professor Ayo Clement Adebooye, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to WAPCo for its gesture.

He also extended warm congratulations to the deserving recipients, noting that such recognitions fortify the university’s commitment to fostering academic brilliance.

Adebooye, who acknowledged further the significance of acknowledging and rewarding academic excellence, stated that “it serves as a catalyst for inspiring students to reach the zenith of their respective careers, just as he restated the university’s commitment to nurturing a culture that encourages continuous learning and achievement.

