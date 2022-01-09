UNILORIN promotes 685 senior staff

Management of the University of Ilorin has approved the promotion of 685 senior staff members of the University cutting across the academic and non-teaching cadres.

This was sequel to approval by the University’s Appointment and Promotions Committee (A&PC), which considered the various recommendations from the various faculties and Umunits at its last meeting in November last year.

A cursory analysis of the promotion exercise, as obtained from the Registry Unit, showed that 201 of the beneficiaries are academic staff while the remaining 484 are non-teaching staff drawn from various units of the institution.

Further breakdown revealed that 13 of the beneficiaries were promoted to CONTISS 14.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with journalists on the development commended the authorities of the university for granting them the career elevation, which they said would encourage them to work harder.

Mrs. Olorukoba of the Legal Unit, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Director, said that her joy knew no bounds on receiving the letter conveying her promotion.

While thanking the authorities of the university for her elevation, she explained that she would not take the privilege for granted but would work much harder to convince the authorities of the university that she actually deserved it.

On his part, Mr. Adenle of the Yoruba Unit, UNILORIN 89.3 FM, who was also elevated to the rank of Deputy Director, thanked the Almighty God for seeing him attaining the rank, which he called “an enviable status in my chosen career.”

The renowned broadcaster also expressed his profound appreciation to the management of the Directorate of Corporate Affairs for recommending his elevation as he also thanked the authorities of the University for confirming it.

Speaking on the promotion exercise, the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the development was a routine exercise and a confirmation of the relentless commitment of the authorities of the University to always reward diligence and integrity.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of this year’s promotion exercise, Mr. Akogun urged them to renew their commitment to the University’s service in order to justify their promotions.

He added that the management expected from staff members, their status notwithstanding, nothing but hard work and loyalty to the core values of the University for it to remain the University of first choice.

