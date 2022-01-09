Kogi govt bans ‘Okada’, ‘Keke Napep’ from plying highway, constitutes mobile courts

Kogi State Ministry of Transportation has banned commercial tricycle and motorcycle (Okada) operators from plying highways in the state.

Okada and tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators are restricted to township routes.

Mobile courts have been constituted to prosecute defaulters and offenders.

In a communiqué issued in Lokoja on Saturday, the ministry said the restriction order takes effect from Monday 17th January, 2022.

The restriction was part of far reaching decisions made after extensive stakeholders’ meetings on Wednesday and Friday to address the issue of incessant accidents and the need for free flow of traffic on Kogi roads.

The stakeholders meeting chaired by Hon. Baron Joseph Okwoli, the State Commissioner for Transportation, said the deliberation was in tandem with the policy of the Ministry to strategize and map out plans and programs to ensure smooth operations by road users and safety of commuters.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji. Okeme Jibrail, the Commissioner directed Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) to submit the comprehensive list and biodata of all tricycle operators in the state to the Ministry on or before 4th February, 2022.

The communiqué read in part:

“Every Tricycle must be coded and branded in line with the designated area of operation

“All Tricycle and Okada operators must be guided against overloading.

“Tricycle operations must ensure that the left side of their tricycles are barricaded with iron rod to guide against any accidental fall on the road.

“Tricycle and Okada riders shall ensure that both left and right side mirrors are firmly fixed.

“Tricycle and Okada operators shall ensure that all necessary valid papers and documents are collected and produced on demand for inspection.

“All long trucks/vehicles operating within the state must observe minimal speed limits in residential areas.

“All vehicle road users operating within the state have been enjoined to validate their papers always.

“Vehicle road users are equally advised to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and officers.

“The Ministry of Transportation advise all vehicle road users to get acquainted and strictly adhere and comply with rules guiding road usage.”

The Ministry wished road users and commuters safe driving throughout the year 2022.

