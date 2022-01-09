2023: Agitation for Middlebelt Presidency thickens as Tor Tiv annoints Ayom

Ahead 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress from Benue state,Moses Ayom, has joined the race for the ticket of the ruling party.

Ayom received the Royal blessing of

Paramount ruler of Tiv kingdom, and chairman, Benue traditional council, His Royal Majesty the Begha U Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, at the weekend.

Ayom official decoration has increased the number of presidential aspirant from the North Central zone anxious to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to two.

Checks revealed that despite absence of official declaration the incumbent governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello interest in the APC presidential ticket is an open secret.

Ayom received the ancestral blessing of

the Tor Tiv and the entire Council of first class chiefs in Tiv land when he was presented to them in Gboko, Benue State by the council of Imams and Bishops.

In his remarks, the Tor Tiv expressed happiness about the steps so far taken by Ayom towards the actualization of his presidential ambition and further assured the aspirant of his support.

Presenting the APC chieftain to the Tor Tiv and his council, the Council of Imams and Bishops extolled the virtues of Ayom as a youthful, industrious and patriotic Nigerian who has proven his mettle through his antecedents in business and nation building efforts.

Making a case for the Middle belt region to produce the next president of Nigeria, they identified the region as the only zone that has neither produced a democratic president nor vice president since the advent of democratic rule in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the presidential aspirant stressed the need to reverse the negative trends in Nigeria’s socio-economic development as he noted that the country has all the natural and human resources to guarantee good life for every Nigerian, lead Africa and play big in the top league of advanced world economies.

He said: ‘Nigeria requires a sound leader; one that is committed to stimulating inclusive economic growth, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship that creates jobs and increases the standard of living for every Nigerian. A leader that is religiously committed to the promotion of justice, equity, and representation to give all entities in this country a practical stake and deep and heartfelt sense of inclusion as well as prioritizing competence in public service where governance is seen as a tool for the service of all rather than an avenue for political patronage.”

As a first significant step towards reviving the economy, Ayom promised that the nation under his watch “would implement initiatives that would help turn the South East region into the Gwanzhou manufacturing hub of Africa and support locally produced goods with tax incentives.”

“We would encourage the manufacture and use of Made-in-Nigeria goods. As president, I would drive Innoson vehicles and make it mandatory for government agencies to follow suit. According to the World Bank, over 85 million Nigerians representing 43 per cent of our population, don’t have access to grid electricity. The lack of reliable power is a significant constraint for both citizens and businesses. The World Bank estimate that we record annual economic losses estimated at $26.2 billion (10.1 trillion) which is equivalent to about two per cent of GDP.”

The Presidential aspirant also briefed the traditional rulers about his vast experience in the mining industry, a feat he noted promoted his recognition internationally.

Ayom cited the example of how his trip with President Buhari to China alongside other key industrialists prompted a landmark partnership between his company, Granite and Marble Ltd and SBM China Ltd with massive potential to transform Nigeria’s mining sector was initiated.

He explained that the deal provided for the construction and equipping of the largest mining plant in Africa.

He said the actualization of this partnership will lead to the creation of jobs, wealth, and inclusive growth for millions of Nigerians.

“The CBN later granted my company Granite and Marble, a N1billion naira facility under its Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) intervention to get things started. Ismaila ISA FUNTUA, a great philanthropist, and a patriotic Nigerian facilitated the whole process from. As a president I will immortalize him.”

