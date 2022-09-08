Unilorin gets new VC

Pro chancellor and chairman, governing council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Mallam Abidu Yazid, on Thursday evening, announced a Professor of Law and Jurisprudence, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), as the next vice chancellor of the institution.

Professor Egbewole, 61 years old, succeeds outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem.

Professor Abdulkareem’s tenure ends on October 15 this year.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the chairman of the Unilorin council said that the new vice chancellor has been with the university for the last 25 years.

“In accordance with the laws of this university, the University of Ilorin CAP U7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current vice-chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th of October 2022, the council of the university began the process of appointing a new vice chancellor as far back as March 2022.

“We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website. We eventually received some 29 applications from this effort.

“Even before the returns were in, however, we mounted special search process by which we reached out to no less than 56 people in universities and other institutions, both at home and abroad.

“In the end, we shortlisted 13 candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the university and our responsibility to our nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Awolowo Dosumu: ‘I Did Not Speak With Any Journalist On Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’

Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)….

Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator Now In Our Safe Custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody…





Unilorin gets new VC

We’re Losing Wives To Okada Riders, Police Officers Allege, Protest 18 Months Unpaid Salaries In Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries…

Unilorin gets new VC