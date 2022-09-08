Gombe govt to distribute 86,000 bags of food items, palliatives to poor, vulnerable people

Gombe State Government is set to Distribute 86,000 bags Of associated food and other items such as cooking oil and other commodities to poor and vulnerable people across the State as palliative measures to cushion the effects of the high cost of the items in the market.

State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya made the disclosure on Thursday while inaugurating the committee that will do the distribution saying that his government has concluded plans to start the distribution of the assorted food and other Items.

The governor said that his government is concerned with the hardships people are battling with, especially at this very critical time of the year.

According to him, “Considering the condition our people found themselves, especially in this rainy season where many people were affected by flood disasters in addition to other biting economic conditions which greatly affect the poor, less privileged and other vulnerable groups, our government would not turn a blind eye.”

He also said that “We are not unmindful of the yearnings of our people. It is therefore against this backdrop that we deemed it fit to intervene in order to bring succour to the less privileged ones”.

The governor further said that the distribution exercise is meant to cushion the effect of the high cost of food items in the country and other socio-economic challenges affecting especially the poor and vulnerable groups.

He also noted that this mega distribution exercise will be the 4th of its kind since his assumption of office, assuring that his government will continue to carry out such exercises based on the available resources at its disposal.

According to the governor, the items to be distributed include 85,300 bags of grains (maize and millet), 750 bags of rice, 550 bags of beans, 850 gallons of cooking oil, 2,400 packets of Salt and 2000 combo packs of pasta and other items.

Inuwa Yahaya tasked members of the committee to ensure a hitch-free and equitable distribution of the items, maintaining that his government will not condone any form of mismanagement or diversion of the materials.

“We will not take it lightly on anyone found wanting, I will personally ensure that that the person faces the wrath of the law”, the governor warned.

The committee was mandated to finish the exercise within one week from the inauguration day to ensure timely reach out of the palliatives to the targeted population.

Earlier speaking, The Secretary to Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi commended Governor Inuwa’s passion and concern for the common man.

He said that “Today history has been made again by this people-oriented administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. I would like to thank His Excellency, the action governor for coming to the plight of his people to ease their hardships, especially at this trying time.”

Ibrahim Njodi further explained that members of the committee were specially selected based on their track records and the confidence the government has in them. He, therefore, called on them to work judiciously towards achieving their mandates.





In his response on behalf of all the committee members, the Mai Kaltungo, HRH (Engr) Saleh Muhammad thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them.

“We will undertake our assignments diligently without fear or favour, and with fear of God, and insha’Allah we will bring you good news at the end of our assignment”, he assured.

The 30-man Committee is headed by HRH. Engr. Saleh Mohammed, OON, Mai Kaltungo as Chairman and Alh. Sa’adu Hassan as Secretary among other members drawn from traditional institutions, religious organisations, government institutions, security agencies, and civil society organizations, among other sectors.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference, according to the Governor are to identify prospective beneficiaries; plan, coordinate and distribute the food items from the State Capital to Local Government Areas, Wards, Polling Units and down to the vulnerable people at the grassroots.

