The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has recently made a significant announcement, revealing its decision to raise tuition fees for students within the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed this development during a meeting held with representatives of non-teaching staff unions on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Senate Committee Chamber of the university.

According to Professor Ogunsola, the proposed fees for undergraduate students will see a substantial increase from the previous amount of about N20,000 to over N100,000, depending on the course of study.

The decision comes at a time when the nation is grappling with rising inflation and hikes in petrol prices following the removal of fuel subsidy.

As per the new tuition structure, undergraduate students without laboratory or studio usage will be required to pay N100,750, while those with lab or studio use will face a fee of N140,250.

For students pursuing courses in the College of Medicine, the tuition will be set at N190,250.

The University’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) released a statement after the meeting, confirming the proposed fees and expressing concerns about the financial burden this may place on students and their families.

During the meeting, Comrade Rasaki Yusuf, the SSANU representative, requested a rebate for university staff members with children studying at UNILAG.

However, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the fees were set nationally and could not be modified for specific student categories.

She did, however, offer the option of paying in instalments for staff wards, provided the full payment is made one month before the final exams.

In the wake of this tuition increase, questions have been raised about the accessibility of higher education in the country.





The rising cost of education poses challenges to students from less privileged backgrounds, who may struggle to meet the new financial requirements.

As part of ongoing efforts to address this issue, in June 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law, which enables Nigerian students to access loans from the government at interest-free rates.

The bill, having passed the second reading at the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023, seeks to alleviate the financial burden faced by students pursuing higher education.

– The street journal

