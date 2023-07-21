The coordinator, Taraba State Sanitation Agency, Mr. Iliya Kefas has explained that the intrude of unofficial street sweepers was the reason behind the underpayment of the original street sweepers.

It was reported that street sweepers in Jalingo had on Thursday protested over what they described as a quarter salary, noting that they were paid below the agreed take-home of 20,000.

But Mr. Illiya while reacting to the development explained that the overflow of unofficial street sweepers made the company handling activities of the sweepers deduct N2000 each from the official workers to be able to manage the situation.

“We were asked by Governor Agbu Kefas to employ 2000 street sweepers to keep Jalingo clean on a Monday allowance of N15,000 each. The reason we were unable to pay as directed by the governor was due to the in float of the unofficial sweepers.

“Many people assume the work without official engagement and we had also have Macy and consider them so, we deducted N2,000 each from the original street sweepers to manage the situation.

“I sincerely commend the street sweepers for their dedication to work so far. I wish to call on them to be more committed and calm, as the governor Kefas is also considering increment of their allowances.

“I wish to state here that money for their payment did not come through the sanitation agency but through, IKA Multi Links Nig Limited, the company handling the activities of sweepers in the state.

“We did not deceived the sweepers as claimed, we were only human on the unofficial sweepers to make life better” Illiya explained.