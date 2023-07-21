In a recent development, the Federal Ministry of Education has issued a directive to increase the school fees for new students enrolling in Federal Government Colleges, commonly known as Federal Unity Colleges, to ₦100,000.

The directive, contained in a circular with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated 25th May 2023, was addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

According to the circular titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, the Director of Senior Secondary Education, the new students will now be required to pay ₦100,000 instead of the previous fee of N45,000.

The increased fees will encompass various aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniforms, textbooks, deposits, exercise books, prospectus, caution fees, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lessons, insurance, and more.

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the under-listed fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the memo read.

See the directive below:

