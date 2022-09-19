UNICEF trains Bauchi CSOs on reduction of maternal, child mortality rate

Health-related Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Bauchi state have been reminded of the herculean task resting on their shoulders to change the narratives regarding negative indicators relating to maternal and child mortality.

The reminder was made by the Bauchi field office of UNICEF in collaboration with the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA).

It was at a four-day gender responsiveness meeting aimed at achieving better reproductive, maternal, newborn child and adolescent health RMNCAH services.

While declaring the training open, health specialist with the UNICEF Bauchi office, Dr Zighe Icuno, expressed as worrisome, the negative posture of maternal and child mortality in Bauchi State.

She reminded civil society organisations that, as drivers in community mobilisation initiatives, they are expected to work in close collaboration with the health agencies to reverse the trend.

She explained further that the 211 maternal mortality rate per every 1000 live birth is a serious source of concern and, therefore, efforts must be made to correct that.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, the executive chairman, Bauchi state primary health care development agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed promised CBOs in Bauchi state the agency’s commitment to continuously engage them for a desired result.





He stated that maternal and child health care remains a focal point of the present government in the state.

Chairperson of the coalition of CBOs in Bauchi state, Mr Sodangi Chindo and chairperson of ward development committees in the state, Mr Samaila Jarumen, assured of their members’ readiness to deploy workable strategies to help improve the negative reports about the health and welfare of women and children in the state.