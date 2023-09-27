The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supported the validation and registration of 20,800 Almajiri children to the social register in Katsina State.

Hajiya Rabi Mohammed, the Head of Operations at the State Operation Coordination Unit (SOCU), disclosed this in Katsina on Wednesday during the quarterly Social Protection Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting.

She further explained that the exercise was carried out in three local government areas for future interventions.

According to her, no fewer than 5,882 Almajiri children were registered in Kafur LGA, 8,318 in Mani LGA, and 6,106 in Safana LGA.

She added that during the exercise they also captured about 131 Almajiri from Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, and Zamfara.

The SOCU head of operations further revealed that out of the almajiri children integrated, 43.97 per cent are males, while the females are 56.3 per cent.

“During the exercise, we have also captured almajiris living with special needs and assessed their needs, including their sources of food, especially those that are fed by their parents or teachers.

“Among them, those with Junior Secondary Education (JSE) certificates are 1,397, those with no qualifications are 12,362, those with primary certificates are 6,311, and those with Senior Secondary Education (SSE) certificates are 221.

“The age distribution of the children is as follows: 5-10 years of age, 8,208; 11-15 years, 10,309 vulnerable children; 16-20 years, 1,671; and those between the ages of 21-25 years are 103.

“During the exercise, we had sensitization and mobilization activities for stakeholders, as well as training of the enumerators,” she stated.

She also revealed that during the validation and integration process, it was understood that most of the children didn’t want to stay out there, but had no option because their parents insisted.

