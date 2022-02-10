UNICAL ASUU prepares students ahead of planned nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar, (UNICAL) chapter has held a sensitisation forum with students of the institution, in preparation for the planned nationwide strike by the union, if the Federal Government failed to meet their demands.

The UNICAL branch chairman of ASUU Dr John Edor, who organised the forum on Thursday in Calabar to sensitise the students on the demands of ASUU, and why they intend to embark on strike, said the students were critical in the decision of the union.

“The Federal Government entered into a Memorandum of Action in Dec. 2020 with ASUU to end the prolonged strike action by the union.

“One year down the line, the Federal Government has wilfully refused to honour the Memorandum of Action. What we are struggling with is for the good of the students and the growth of the education sector in the country.

“We have to sensitise the general public and in particular the students of the University of Calabar. I am happy that the Nigerian students in UNICAL are joining forces with ASUU to press home their demands for the growth of the education sector,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility especially as it concerns the education sector in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students Union Government president, Mr Tryon Bassey, said the demands by ASUU were genuine and timely, following the dearth of infrastructure in public universities.

“We the students of the University of Calabar has joined forces with ASUU to ensure that their demands are met.

“The Federal Government should release funds for the revitalization of universities in Nigeria. We are with ASUU on this; if they fail to go on strike, we the students will go on strike on their behalf until their demands are met,” he said.

