(UPDATED): Robbers attack bullion van, kill two policemen, two civilians in Ibadan

Armed robbers numbering about seven on Thursday at about 1.00 p.m. attacked a bullion van around the Idi Ape area of Ibadan, Oyo State, killed two policemen, two civilians and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the bullion van was coming from the Iwo Road area when it was attacked by the robbers who shot sporadically into the air to scare the passers-by.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity told a correspondent of NAN who visited the scene that the robbers drove in a white Sienna space bus from where they engaged the policemen escorting the van in a gun duel.

The witness said that two policemen lost their lives while others got injured during the crossfire and stray bullets also killed two other civilians including a motorcyclist.

The witness said that the robbers later forced the bullion van open with a gun and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, who visited the scene of the incident, confirmed the death of two policemen, saying they were shot in the neck.

Onadeko also said that the policemen killed one of the robbers but the corpse was taken away by the robbery gang.

She said that the state had been locked down to prevent the robbers from escaping from the state.

The CP said that the police in conjunction with other security agencies in the state were collaborating to arrest the robbers, adding that more details would be provided to the public on the matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate