Stay away from FCT, minister sounds warning trouble makers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has sounded a strong warning to trouble makers to steer clear of the territory during Saturday’s Area Council elections.

He called on candidates of political parties, supporters and key actors not to ignite crisis during the election.

The minister said since the return to democracy in 1999, the FCT Area Council elections have held unfailingly every three years leading to the entrenchment of an enduring democratic culture where the wishes of the people have been prevailing.

He called on them to maintain the enviable tradition by abiding by all extant rules and regulations guiding the polls.

In a statement made available to pressmen in Abuja on Thursday via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister, said conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also those of the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media with the community and religious leaders and organisations.

Bello explained that the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate do not only deepen national democratic values but also ensure credible and accountable governance that will truly serve the people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Minister also reminded residents that the FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during and after the elections, according to him, “after the election, we must all return to being brothers and sisters bound by the love for country and the desire to see her grow.

“I, therefore, call on residents and contestants to use the Council polls to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations,” the Minister added.

He however reminded trouble makers that the security agencies are under strict directives to bring the full weight of the law on errant individuals or groups who may attempt to breach the peace in whatever guise.