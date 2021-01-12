UNIBEN SSANU joins nationwide protest against unpaid salaries

The non-academic members of staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Tuesday, joined a nationwide three-day protest to draw the Federal Government attention to their unpaid earned allowances and other demands.

The workers- under the aegis of Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-academic Staff Union (NASU) also lamented the irregularities in their salaries by the government Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS).

The workers claimed that for almost 10 months running, the IPPS had not remitted monies collected in form of dues and third party deductions to the unions.

They accused the government of wanting to strangulate them and make it difficult for them to perform their responsibilities to their families.

Comrade Osewa Brodricks, Chairman of Uniben SSANU/Joint Association Committee (JAC) who also spoke on behalf of the workers said: “the protest is to sensitise the public and let government know that we can not be taken for a ride.”

“You (government) cannot sign and will not obey agreements. Besides, the government has also failed to reconstitute panel for renegotiation of pending agreements,” Brodricks alleged.

He also accused the academic staff of usurpation of positions made for non-teaching staff, just as he added that the government had failed to pay minimum wage arrears.

On his part, Comrade Andy Igbinosa, NASU chairman, said the protest would last from 8.00am to 4.00pm, daily.

