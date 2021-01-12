Benue boy set ablaze by 18-year-old girlfriend is dead

Barely 20 hours after he was set ablaze by his 18-year-old girlfriend in Benue State, Chidimma Omah has been confirmed dead.

It will be recalled that Omah was set ablaze by his girlfriend identified as Alex Esther in the early hours of Monday at Zaki Biam street, Wadata in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Confirming the death of the lover boy, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene said that Omah died from the burns he sustained from the attack.

Anene said that Omah died around 10 pm on Monday at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Makurdi where he was receiving treatment.

It was further revealed that the 18-year-old girlfriend might have drugged Omah before setting his one-room apartment ablaze while he was asleep.

At the time of this report, the suspect had been transferred to the State Police Headquarters for further investigation.

