UniAbuja, CODARAN seal deal to boost Nigeria’s milk, fodder production

In a bid to advance milk and fodder production in Nigeria and equip students with the necessary knowledge in the livestock industry, the Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN) and the University of Abuja have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster institutional collaboration in dairy production.

The MoU, signed at the University of Abuja’s main campus, is expected to boost milk production, train professionals and students in dairy science, and enhance fodder production within the school environment.

The agreement also establishes a framework for regular training programmes for stakeholders in the dairy industry, advanced certification programmes for dairy scientists, hands-on experience, and professional development for dairy science students of the University of Abuja. It further covers dairy farm and fodder production, and the development of farms for practical training and overall dairy industry growth.

Speaking at the signing, the President of CODARAN, Muhammadu Abubakar, said the MoU outlines the framework for cooperation between CODARAN and the University of Abuja to implement a dairy skill development initiative tagged: CODARAN-UNIABUJA Dairy Skill Development Programme (CODUNDSKILL).

Abubakar noted that the programme would help both institutions achieve their shared objective of enhancing knowledge and skills through training and practical learning experiences.

He added that the collaboration aims to promote manpower development and capacity building to address the shortage of skilled dairy scientists and technicians in Nigeria.

“As dairy business owners and industry players, CODARAN members have continually faced the challenge of limited skilled manpower for both basic and advanced dairy operations. This is further compounded by the scarcity of academic institutions offering specialised programmes in dairy science and technology.

“Therefore, the establishment of a Department of Dairy Science at the University of Abuja—a prestigious and reputable institution—provides a long-term solution to this manpower gap and bridges the divide between academia and the industry,” he said.

In her remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Manko Lar, noted that the partnership presents Nigeria with an opportunity to improve local milk production to meet rising demand.

Professor Lar expressed optimism that the MoU would drive the expansion of the dairy sector through effective collaboration between academia and industry stakeholders.

“It is a great honour for us to host CODARAN for this brief but historic event—signing an MoU with our Faculty of Agriculture and the Department of Dairy Science, with CODARAN as an industry partner. This is a rare and significant step forward in the advancement of dairy science.

“I am honoured to host this event. As outlined by the President of CODARAN, this collaboration will boost manpower training and expand the human resource capacity for dairy production in our country. The dairy industry is here to stay.

“Milk is vital for human development, yet our country has long suffered a shortage. This partnership with academia offers a valuable opportunity to develop the skilled workforce needed in the industry.

“I envision this sector growing and reaching its full potential in Nigeria. We are making history today by joining forces to make dairy science attractive and impactful for future generations,” she added.

