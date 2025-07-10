Cross River gov faces criticism over new media appointments

Cross River Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has faced significant backlash for approving the appointments and promotions of 15 individuals to various media positions, despite the state’s ongoing economic difficulties.

A press release from Chief Press Secretary Linus Obogo outlined roles such as “Special Assistant on Facebook Management,” “Senior Special Assistant on TikTok,” and “Special Adviser on Content Development and Archival.”

Like many states in Nigeria, Cross River is struggling with severe financial issues, including overdue salaries, deteriorating infrastructure, and failing healthcare services.

Critics assert that the governor’s expansion of his media team with politically motivated roles is extravagant and indifferent to the challenges faced by the local population.

Civil rights activist Emmanuel Effiong commented to our reporter, “How will appointing Instagram and TikTok managers address hunger, unemployment, or inadequate healthcare in Cross River? This is simply political patronage while workers are owed wages.”

Human rights activist Agba Jalingo expressed on Facebook, “This feels like a list of handouts rather than genuine appointments. Who needs all these positions in a single media team? Some titles especially seem redundant and unclear.”

He also criticised some appointees, suggesting they rely solely on government jobs without contributing meaningful skills.

“One social media-savvy person could handle most of these roles,” he argued.

Supporters of the governor maintain that a strong media strategy is vital for modern governance. An anonymous official stated, “Communication is crucial. The government needs to connect with citizens on all platforms.”

Nevertheless, analysts contend that current civil servants could effectively fill these roles without the need for additional hires.

Political economist Iniobong Williams remarked, “This isn’t about practicality; it’s about rewarding political allies. Many of these functions overlap with existing roles in the Ministry of Information.”

Residents have vented their frustrations on social media, with users like @CalabarFirst tweeting: “Our roads are hazardous, teachers are striking, and yet the governor is hiring ‘X (Twitter) Managers’? Who benefits from this?”

The opposition party PDP in Cross River has also criticised the appointments, labeling them as a “reckless misalignment of priorities.”

The governor’s announcement confirmed that the new appointments take effect immediately, meaning the new staff will soon begin receiving salaries from the state’s limited resources.

As Cross River deals with economic challenges, many are left questioning whether this approach prioritizes the needs of the people or political interests.