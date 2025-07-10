Kano govt inaugurates committee to articulate position on constitutional amendments

Kano State Government has established a 26-member high-powered committee to articulate the state’s position on the ongoing constitutional amendment process initiated by the National Assembly.

This committee, inaugurated by Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Umar Farouq Ibrahim on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, comprises respected professionals and thought leaders.

The committee is chaired by renowned constitutional lawyer Professor Auwalu Yadudu, with Professor Hafiz Abubakar, Dsc, serving as Co-Chairman.

In his address, Alhaji Farouq stated that the composition of the committee reflects a deliberate selection of highly respected professionals and thought leaders whose experience and contributions to national development are widely recognised.

“We urge the committee to critically analyze the proposed constitutional amendments and identify strategic areas of interest to the people of Kano.

“Such areas include matters relating to local government autonomy, the creation of state police, the establishment of a national local government electoral commission, the role of traditional rulers, resource control, and other relevant issues currently under review by the Senate Committee,” Farouq said.

The SSG also emphasised the importance of extensive public engagement, encouraging the committee to mobilise contributions from diverse stakeholders and synthesise them into a comprehensive position paper.

“This document would guide legislative input and align with the overarching interests of the state on the constitutional review process,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, delivered on his behalf by Professor Habu Muhammad, Chairman Professor Auwalu Yadudu expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the trust reposed in the committee.

“We will carry out our assignment with thoroughness and integrity.

“We call on the public — especially key stakeholders — to offer maximum support through prayers and constructive contributions to ensure the success of the process,” he assured.