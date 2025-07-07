UK: Full list of birthdays affected as State Pension age increases

World News

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has disclosed that from next year, the State Pension age in the UK will gradually rise from 66 to 67. 

This change affects both men and women and will be rolled out over the next few years, finishing in 2028.

DWP advised people to check when they’ll reach State Pension age using the calculator on GOV.UK. This tool can help you plan ahead, not just for retirement but also for other financial support that depends on your pension age.

This increase was introduced through legislation in 2014 and reflects the government’s efforts to adjust the pension system in response to longer life expectancy and financial pressures. A further rise in the pension age is also under discussion.

If you’re not sure how the change might affect you, it’s a good idea to check now. The DWP recently posted: “Born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961? Check today to find out what your State Pension age will be.”

According to the DWP, “The Pensions Act 2014 brought the increase in the State Pension age from 66 to 67 forward by 8 years. The State Pension age for men and women will now increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

The increase will be phased in based on birth dates, rather than everyone reaching pension age on a set date. If you were born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961, you’ll reach pension age at 66 years and a certain number of months.

For those born after 5 April 1969 but before 6 April 1977, the pension age was already set at 67 under the Pensions Act 2007.”

Pension Age by Birthdate (2026–2028)

  • Born 6 Apr 1960 – 5 May 1960: Age 66 + 1 month
  • Born 6 May 1960 – 5 Jun 1960: Age 66 + 2 months
  • Born 6 Jun 1960 – 5 Jul 1960: Age 66 + 3 months
  • Born 6 Jul 1960 – 5 Aug 1960: Age 66 + 4 months
  • Born 6 Aug 1960 – 5 Sep 1960: Age 66 + 5 months
  • Born 6 Sep 1960 – 5 Oct 1960: Age 66 + 6 months
  • Born 6 Oct 1960 – 5 Nov 1960: Age 66 + 7 months
  • Born 6 Nov 1960 – 5 Dec 1960: Age 66 + 8 months
  • Born 6 Dec 1960 – 5 Jan 1961: Age 66 + 9 months
  • Born 6 Jan 1961 – 5 Feb 1961: Age 66 + 10 months
  • Born 6 Feb 1961 – 5 Mar 1961: Age 66 + 11 months
  • Born 6 Mar 1961 – 5 Apr 1977: Age 67

