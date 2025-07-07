Residents apprehensive as flood wreaks havoc across Ondo communities

Residents across several communities in Ondo State have been left in despair following the destruction of their homes and property after a three-day downpour that resulted in severe flooding.

The flood, triggered by the heavy rainfall, washed away bridges and houses, displacing families, destroying properties, and crippling socio-economic activities.

Some of the affected communities include Uso, Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, and Akoko South West Local Government Areas, with many motorists stranded due to the collapse of several bridges.

According to a source in Okitipupa, scores of residents were rendered homeless as water surged through streets and buildings, sweeping away valuables and critical infrastructure.

He listed the affected communities to include Ayeka, Ikoya, Igbodigo, Igodan, Igbogunrin, Igbotako, and Ilutuntun, noting that residents suffered severe damage, with floodwaters invading numerous homes.

He added that Ilaje communities were also not spared, explaining that the Naval Base in Igbokoda, the council headquarters, was submerged, while other coastal communities such as Ilare, Omonira, Aboto, Ikuomola, and areas in Mahin and Ugbo were similarly ravaged.

Many affected residents who spoke with our correspondent called on the state government, federal authorities, and humanitarian agencies to provide relief materials.

They also appealed to the government for intervention to rebuild damaged infrastructure and implement long-term flood control measures such as drainage construction, dredging, and improved town planning.

Recounting his ordeal, Mr. Joshua Jemiloni from Okitipupa described how he fled his home with his family when the flood overran their community, leaving behind destroyed property and valuables.

He attributed the flood to the blocked Igodan stream, which overflowed its banks despite earlier dredging efforts, identifying it as a major cause of the disaster.

Also speaking, Adeyori Ojo from Igbokoda described how he narrowly escaped with his family as floodwaters surged through Broad Street during the early morning rainfall.

A community leader, Chief Zebulon Emaye, described the disaster as the worst ever experienced in Igbokoda in recent years, citing poor drainage and unplanned street layouts as factors that worsened the impact.

He, however, appealed for immediate government intervention to support affected residents.

The Chairman of Owo Local Government, Tope Omolayo, who toured affected areas in Uso, acknowledged the scale of destruction and appealed to the federal and state governments, as well as intervention agencies, for swift action.

While speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of Uso, the Oloba of Uso, Oba Oyinbade Ademola, Omolayo expressed solidarity and reassured the community of ongoing efforts to clear the drainage.

Also, the Chairman of Akoko South West Local Government, Ayo Ajana, who visited the flood-ravaged areas in Oba-Akoko, ordered the immediate clearance of blocked drainage systems.

He described the scene as alarming and emphasized the urgency of preventive action to safeguard lives and property.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE