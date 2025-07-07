FG commits to strengthening capital market for prosperous future

The Federal Government has declared that repositioning the Nigerian capital market is not merely an economic aspiration but a national imperative.

It emphasized that this effort is about creating opportunities, fostering wealth creation, and building a more prosperous future for all Nigerians. The judiciary, through its commitment to effective and impartial dispute resolution, holds a vital key to unlocking this potential.

This commitment was expressed by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday at a judges’ workshop organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja. The event had the theme: “Repositioning the Nigerian Capital Market for National Economic Transformation through Effective Dispute Resolution.”

The Vice President, who was represented by Dr. Tope Fasua, said the theme of the workshop was not just a topic for discussion but a clarion call and a strategic imperative that aligns closely with the economic agenda of the current administration.

He added that it underscores the undeniable truth that a robust, efficient, and trustworthy capital market forms the bedrock upon which sustainable national economic transformation can be built.

Shettima stated, “The capital market is far more than just a platform for buying and selling securities. It is the lifeblood of modern economies—a sophisticated ecosystem that mobilizes long-term capital for productive investments. It connects savers with investors, providing the necessary liquidity for businesses to expand, innovate, and create jobs. It is where infrastructure projects find funding, where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can scale, and where the dreams of entrepreneurs can take flight.”

The Vice President reiterated that in Nigeria—a nation brimming with potential and a youthful, dynamic population—the capital market holds even greater significance. He described it as a critical tool for diversifying the economy away from over-reliance on a single commodity, fostering indigenous industrialization, and attracting both domestic and foreign direct investment.

A well-functioning capital market, he said, can unlock latent wealth, deepen financial inclusion, and ultimately improve the living standards of our citizens. It is the conduit through which national savings are channeled into productive ventures, driving the wheels of progress and prosperity.

Shettima further emphasized that given Nigeria’s vast national aspirations—including massive infrastructure development, a thriving digital economy, a revitalized agricultural sector, and a diversified industrial base—none of these can be achieved without substantial, long-term capital.

He noted that while the banking sector is vital, it primarily provides short-term financing. In contrast, the capital market—with its capacity for equity and long-term debt instruments—offers the patient capital required for transformative projects. He stressed that it serves as a platform for public-private partnerships, securitizing future revenues, and allowing ordinary Nigerians to partake in the nation’s growth story.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to strengthening the Nigerian capital market and enhancing the efficiency of the justice delivery system.

“We recognize that a strong judiciary is fundamental to a thriving economy and a stable democracy. We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote judicial independence, enhance judicial capacity, and improve access to justice for all citizens,” Shettima stated.

In his welcome remarks, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the knowledge-sharing workshop on capital market law, ethics, and judicial interpretations—with a special focus on the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025—would help shape the integrity and efficiency of Nigeria’s capital market.

He noted that the role of judges in interpreting and enforcing financial laws is critical to investor confidence, economic growth, and national prosperity. He also lauded the legislative and executive arms of government for the successful passage and signing into law of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025.

“This landmark legislation marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic and financial sector. It reinforces investor confidence, strengthens regulatory frameworks, and enhances the nation’s position in global markets. The ISA 2025 is a legislative success, a legal milestone, and a reform that ushers in a new era for our capital market. By enacting this progressive law, Nigeria has taken a bold step toward fostering a more transparent, efficient, resilient, and secure investment climate,” Dr. Agama stated.

