A UK-based Nigerian businessman, Hammed Adekanmi, has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration by Prowress University, Delaware, USA.

The award was presented to Adekanmi on Saturday during the Annual Leadership Summit, Induction, and Honorary Doctorate Degree Award organised by the University and held at the University of Lagos, Lagos State, in recognition of his achievements in Industrial and humanitarian excellence.

Adekanmi, who is the director of procurement at Shoreditch Bar Group, is also the founder of the Prince Adekanmi Nureni Hammed Foundation, PANH, a foundation that provides for widows and the needy.

The businessman, who is also a politician, was also awarded a Fellow of The Ecolerite Institute of Peace Advancement, FEIPA.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, Adekanmi, whose award was received on his behalf by his former lecturer and mentor, Dr. TKO Aluko, lauded the management of the institution.

He said the award given to him is a big challenge for him to do more in his contributions to the economy and humanity.

