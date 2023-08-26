Alh Kawu Yakassai, the state organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was kidnapped by gunmen in his village on Friday.

It was gathered that he was kidnapped in his house on Friday night around 9 p.m. in Soba Local Government Area of the state.

As of the time of filling out the report, his abductors have yet to establish any contact with the leadership of the party or his family.

Reacting to his abduction, the state governor, Uba Sani, condemned the abduction of the APC official.

In a tearful statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, the governor directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure he returned to his family safely.

Gov. Sani also reiterated his commitment to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

