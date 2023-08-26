Ahead of expectation on the ruling of Kano state Election Petition Tribunal ( EPT), former presidential candidate of New Nigeria People Party ( NNPP),Kano state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf and other notable members of NNPP seek divine intervention, special prayers to receive a positive result.

However, the special prayers offered at filing Mahaha were well attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the National Leader of NNPP, Kwankwaso, Deputy Governor, Comr Aminu Abdussalam, State Secretary to the Government, Dr Baffa Bichi, and other top-ranking officers of the Government.

Dr Ashir, Chief Imam Kofar Nassarawa Jumaat Mosque, worried that today, enemies of the state are there trying to steal the people’s mandate through the back door.

Dr Hashir said, “We prayed here today to express our thanks to Allah for granting us victory in the 2023 general elections, and for keeping our communities safe, our state secured, and our country safe.”

He prayed that God would defeat the enemies of the people, destroy those who planned evil, and stand as enemies of Kano state wherever they were.

However, despite all these efforts, before a hundred days of the Government in Office, the enemies of the people are scheming and planning to undermine Our leaders”.

He then spiritually prayed that “God would confuse them and defeat them, while establishing an enduring peace in our State, with the markets been blessed with the leaders and destroy their enemies.”

“In Kano state today, we are blessed with leaders that have started changing the landscape of the state, with Pipe borne water gushing in all parts of the state, Street lights have been restored, and Hospitals are being renovated and equipped.

According to him,” the Schools are being renovated, Assistance and support are being extended to the most vulnerable in our Communities and Auren Zawarawa (Mass marriage) has reached an advanced stage of preparations.”

He disclosed that Kano state is paying the registration fees of over seven thousand indigent students of Bayero University, while roads are being rehabilitated.





Refuse dumps are disappearing from our streets. And over fifty-seven thousand students were registered for NECO at a cost of about 1.3 Billion by this administration”.

