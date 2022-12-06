UITH nurses brace up for ICT training as management mulls digital services

Nurses in the service of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin are set for requisite training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) in order to be at par with their counterparts on international best practices.

Thus, the new chairman of the Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), UITH chapter, Mr. Ayinla Afolabi, charged the nurses to brace up for the ICT training, saying that the management of the hospital was set to go digital in its services.

The NANNM chairman said that the training had become necessary following a hint by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the teaching hospital, Professor Abdullahi-Dasilva Yusuf, on the need to make services digital in the teaching hospital.

Ayinla quoted the CMD to have dropped the hint in a message delivered on his behalf at the just concluded workshop on standardized nursing languages organised by the Association for the Study of Standardized Nursing Languages (ASSNL) in Ilorin.

“I am particularly delighted to inform our nurses that a new dawn is really here. Towards transforming the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital into the hub of quality and standard healthcare service delivery in Africa, our amiable Chief Medical Director, Professor Abdullahi-Dasilva Yusuf, has promised to keep his tenure’s vision alive.

“Professional standardization comes with accountability and enforceability, hence, it is pertinent for us as nurses to have our tools readily available

“If we must be at par with our global counterparts, we must speak the language that is professionally acceptable worldwide.

“UITH Ilorin is among the foremost adopters of this tool and would not want to be found wanting in this regard. We don’t want to lose the opportunity of international collaborations for this purpose as well.

“To this end, the NANNM UITH chapter is willing to provide the necessary partnership (both from within and outside) to enhance quality and safe healthcare delivery at our various service points, through full participation of our members”.

