NYSC swears in 1,300 corps members in Taraba

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Taraba State on Tuesday swore in 1300 corps members for the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II.

The State Coordinator, Mr Anthony M Nzoka, charged the corps members to abide by the laws covering the scheme, adding that the orientation course introduces corps members to the objectives and programmes of the scheme.

He maintained that the 21-day course is also designed to prepare them for the tasks of the service year through training on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical activities, as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others and encouraged them to pay their maximum attention.

Meanwhile, Mrs Christy Uba the acting Director-General of the corps urged corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, instead deploying the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

The action DG who was represented by the state coordinator advised them to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious characters or activities around them to the

appropriate authorities.

“The orientation course is the first cardinal programme of the NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme. It is designed to prepare you for the tasks of the service Year through training on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), leadership coaching and others.

It’s also an avenue that provides the opportunity for you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after the service year so, I enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate

in all the camp activities.

“One of the objectives of the NYSC is to promote national unity and integration. Your deployment to states away from your origin and also your assembly here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds is pursuant to this noble objective.

This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

“I urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, instead deploy the

same for the promotion of national unity and development and being security conscious at all times.

“I want to remind you that white-collar jobs are no longer available. I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered, expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training during the Orientation Camp” The acting DG encouraged.

She also expressed the corps’ profound gratitude to Governor Darius Ishaku and the people of Taraba State for their support and hospitable disposition towards the scheme.

Earlier, Taraba State Chief Judge, Justice Philibus Andetur, represented by Justice Joel F Agya charged the corps members that the oath of allegiance undertaken is to guide their conduct throughout the service year as well as have a significant influence on their life after service.

He enjoined them to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws for fruitful service.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NYSC swears in 1300 corps members in Taraba