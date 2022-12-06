Buhari lauds NASENI over Armoured Personnel Carrier production

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the local production of Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in collaboration with other organizations.

The President gave the commendation on Tuesday at the official commissioning of the Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation complex located at the agency’s headquarters, in Abuja.

President Buhari, who is the Chairman of the Governing Board of NASENI, emphasized that the agency under his watch has lived up to its expectation.

According to him, NASENI has invented useful and historic intelligence and defence-related equipment and devices and has “engineered in collaboration with reputable organizations: Armored Personnel Carrier with advanced features and Mine Resistance Ambushed Protected APC among others.”

Addressing the audience of experts from Science, Engineering, Technology Research and innovation professional communities that gathered at the event, he recalled that NASENI has been in existence for over 30 years, but had been facing so many challenges that were mitigating against the realization of her full potential in line with the Act that established the Agency.

He added: “However, under my Chairmanship, NASENI is undergoing reinvention and transformation to become a Technology and Innovation hub for our national development.

“Consequently, I have strategically repositioned NASENI to develop local capacity in machine building and fabrication, which is critical to Nigeria’s Industrial development.

“The Agency is now empowered through the provision of adequate financial, human and material resources and the autonomy and independence to forge international partnerships to acquire the relevant technologies.

“NASENI is now domesticating foreign technologies and product development through backward integration. The recent attraction of 250 million Czeck Koruna or $10.5 Million US Dolar Research and Development grant to Nigeria by NASENI is evidence that our transformation is achieving results in building a globally competitive Agency.

President Buhari expressed fears that after the huge investment by his administration in infrastructure, they may suffer from maintenance, resourcing and sustainability challenges when it exits office.

However, he assured that the problem would be mitigated with the repositioning of NASENI to be at the level of similar agencies around the world.

He stated: “The present administration has invested heavily in diverse infrastructural facilities in the roads, rails, water, and aviation among other sectors of our national economy.

“After this administration, the maintenance, resourcing, and sustainability of these critical infrastructures will present a challenge on the medium to long term basis.

“But, with our deliberate repositioning of NASENI to be at par with other similar agencies of government across the world and optimal performance, we are convinced that the future maintenance and sustainability of our key national infrastructures are assured. New NASENI is undoubtedly among the most important legacy my Administration is bequeathing to the next Government in 2023.”





He highlighted some of the things being done by the agency including the implementation of Smart irrigation projects for multi-crop season farming; the National Tractor Recovery, Rehabilitation and Redeployment innovation in collaboration with Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending); The assembly of two Helicopters towards the first Made in Nigeria Helicopter and the development of Solar cells for 100% Solar module production using local raw materials are a patriotic contribution to the Nigerian transition to a manufacturing economy.

According to him, “this is one pivotal legacy project of this administration. With this complex and available facility, the future of our national competitiveness among global economies is promising. We are sure that these advanced Science and Engineering Core facilities will assist our nation in the attainment of African Union’s Agenda 2063 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 2030.”

Buhari appreciated Prof. Mohammad Haruna, the Executive Vice Chairman for “exemplary leadership and tireless efforts” and directed the conferment on him of the Excellent Service Award as well as a National Honor of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic.

In his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman, acknowledged President Buhari’s commitment to the deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to the centre stage of Nigeria’s socioeconomic activities, noting that it was the first time a Nigerian President was visiting the Agency.

He said: “You are the first and the only Head of Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to have ever paid a visit to any facility of NASENI across the country in the 31 years of the Agency’s existence,” Prof. Haruna said, stressing that

“You have already demonstrated a departure from a commodity-based economy and leading prioritised innovations and Inventions towards manufacturing and knowledge-based economy.”

He assured the President of the Agency’s commitment to contributing towards overcoming the country’s development challenges.

“Furthermore, NASENI is ready and will God willing, soon provide an innovative technology solution to stopping crude oil theft and bunkering, vandalization of power lines as well as surveillance and monitoring devices for our rails, roads and seaways,” the Executive Vice Chairman declared.

There were goodwill messages from the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, while Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Atiku Bagudu of Sokoto and Kebbi States respectively as well as the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, were among dignitaries at the commissioning ceremony.

