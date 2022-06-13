UITH admits 346 covid-19 cases so far ― Management

Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Ilorin says it admitted a total number of 346 people for coronavirus (Covid-19) so far.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the teaching hospital, Dr Louis Odeiga, who said that the viral disease is waning, advised people to still carry on with protective measures against the disease to avoid another outbreak or pandemic.

“A total number of 346 people were admitted in UITH covid-19 ward. 153 out of the 346 admitted were positive for covid-19 and 147 people came out negative. There were 21 inconclusive results and 25 probable covid-19 cases. We had 76 deaths among these cases.

“Yes, we think it’s waning, but with viruses, they wax and wane. That’s why people are advised not to lose guard or throw caution into the wind. It could just break out again. It doesn’t announce itself. Viruses have a way of changing their forms.

“We’re happy that Kwara state is adjudged as one of the best in terms of coverage of Covid-19 immunization. With that immunization record and what we call herd immunity; which is when people produce antibodies to naturally fight the disease, the disease is waning.”

The CMAC, who said that it was quite expensive to manage covid-19 cases when the outbreak occurred, added that specimens had to be taken to places outside the teaching hospital and results could only come out between a week and 10 days.





“Covid-19 being a state disease, the treatment is free. We started testing in this hospital about a year ago. Before now we were sending our tests to Sobi specialists hospital in Ilorin here and it would take like a week or 10 days for results to come out.

“We started our own laboratory here between June and July last year. Now, we don’t need to send specimens anywhere. It was more expensive than managing covid-19 cases. You keep patients in wards, use consumables, gowns, nose covers, gloves etc because the person had to stay between seven to 10 days in the ward and had to be tested negative before the person is moved out of the ward. And before even moving to the ward, you have a diagnosis.

“We have a dedicated ward now, being used as covid-19 ward because covid-19 came as a pandemic and caught the world unawares. We now have our own covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for situations when the patients are very ill to do renal dialysis, x-ray etc. We have a total number of 10 beds in the covid-19 isolation ward and 10 beds in the ICU.”

Dr Odeiga said that the last time a patient was admitted to the hospital was two months ago, “when a corps member from the NYSC camp in Yikpata was brought in and later tested positive. Since then we’ve not had any other patient.”

